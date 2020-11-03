UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Situation Of COVID-19 Is Not Worst At Yet To Close All Educational Institutions: Shafqat

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 11:40 PM

Situation of COVID-19 is not worst at yet to close all educational institutions: Shafqat

ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for education Shafqat Mehmood on Tuesday said cronavirus cases are increasing in the country day by day so everyone should have to follow the standard operating procedure (SOPs) with letter and spirit.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government was keenly observing the educational institutions and situation of COVID-19 was not too dangerous at yet to close all the educational institutions in the country.

The minister said the government was doing tests of coronavirus of all the teachers and staffers of the institutions as well, adding the government did not want to close schools, colleges and other educational institutions and no final decision was taken in this regard yet.

Replying to a question, he said the government could reduced winter vacations in the educational institutions this year.

He said it was proposed that some punishments and fines should be implemented for violators of SOPs against coronavirus in the country.

Related Topics

Education All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler visits SPEA, reviews many educationa ..

15 minutes ago

Govt made agreements with IPPs to reduce prices in ..

2 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of Board of Direc ..

15 minutes ago

In Vienna, residents' cherished sense of security ..

2 minutes ago

World Muslim Communities Council condemns terroris ..

30 minutes ago

10th Publishers Conference calls for stringent reg ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.