Situation of COVID-19 is not worst at yet to close all educational institutions: Shafqat

ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for education Shafqat Mehmood on Tuesday said cronavirus cases are increasing in the country day by day so everyone should have to follow the standard operating procedure (SOPs) with letter and spirit.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government was keenly observing the educational institutions and situation of COVID-19 was not too dangerous at yet to close all the educational institutions in the country.

The minister said the government was doing tests of coronavirus of all the teachers and staffers of the institutions as well, adding the government did not want to close schools, colleges and other educational institutions and no final decision was taken in this regard yet.

Replying to a question, he said the government could reduced winter vacations in the educational institutions this year.

He said it was proposed that some punishments and fines should be implemented for violators of SOPs against coronavirus in the country.