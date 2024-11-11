Situation of dengue reviewed

A meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee for Dengue Control was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumaira Rabbani

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) A meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee for Dengue Control was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumaira Rabbani.

The meeting reviewed the measures taken regarding dengue prevention. Relevant Assistant Commissioners, departmental officials, and focal persons were present, while Assistant Commissioners from other tehsils participated via video link. The Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters emphasized the need to ensure the implementation of preventive measures against dengue. She directed that further improvements be made in Android user activities and that active work be carried out in the field. Members of the indoor and outdoor teams formed to combat dengue should work proactively in the field, and 100 percent coverage of hot spots for dengue larva breeding across the district should be ensured.

During the meeting, the District Health Officer briefed that from January 1 to November 8, a total of 9,203 suspected dengue cases had been reported in the district, with 35 confirmed dengue patients. He further mentioned that dengue larvae were found at 150 locations during surveillance. Measures to eliminate dengue larvae are being implemented, and there are currently 1,804 hot spots related to dengue in the district, with 100 percent coverage ensured. Additionally, surveillance for dengue larvae is being conducted door-to-door. In this regard, indoor and outdoor teams are active in the field.