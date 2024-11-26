Situation of dengue reviewed

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) A meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee for Dengue Control was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumera Rabbani.

The meeting reviewed the measures taken for dengue control from November 12 to November 24. District Health Officer of Preventive Services, the District Focal Person, Deputy District Health Officers, entomologists, officials from relevant departments, and focal persons attended the meeting, while the Assistant Commissioners of the tehsils participated via video link.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner emphasized the need to ensure the implementation of preventive measures against dengue. She stated that water should not be allowed to stagnate and that special attention should be given to cleaning rooftops along with sanitation efforts. She directed that improvements be made in the activities of Android users.

Members of the indoor and outdoor teams formed for dengue control should work actively and dynamically in the field. She mentioned that 100 percent coverage of hot spots related to dengue larvae breeding should be ensured throughout the district.

During the meeting, the DHO of Preventive Services briefed that from January 1 to November 24, a total of 9,819 suspected dengue cases have been reported in the district, with 36 confirmed dengue patients. He reported that during this period, dengue larvae were found at 171 locations during surveillance. He noted that there are 1,804 hot spots related to dengue in the district, all of which have been covered during this time. He mentioned that efforts are being made to conduct door-to-door surveillance and eradication of dengue larvae throughout the district. In this regard, indoor and outdoor teams are active in the field.