Situation Of Dengue Reviewed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 26, 2024 | 05:00 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) A meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee for Dengue Control was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumera Rabbani.
The meeting reviewed the measures taken for dengue control from November 12 to November 24. District Health Officer of Preventive Services, the District Focal Person, Deputy District Health Officers, entomologists, officials from relevant departments, and focal persons attended the meeting, while the Assistant Commissioners of the tehsils participated via video link.
The Additional Deputy Commissioner emphasized the need to ensure the implementation of preventive measures against dengue. She stated that water should not be allowed to stagnate and that special attention should be given to cleaning rooftops along with sanitation efforts. She directed that improvements be made in the activities of Android users.
Members of the indoor and outdoor teams formed for dengue control should work actively and dynamically in the field. She mentioned that 100 percent coverage of hot spots related to dengue larvae breeding should be ensured throughout the district.
During the meeting, the DHO of Preventive Services briefed that from January 1 to November 24, a total of 9,819 suspected dengue cases have been reported in the district, with 36 confirmed dengue patients. He reported that during this period, dengue larvae were found at 171 locations during surveillance. He noted that there are 1,804 hot spots related to dengue in the district, all of which have been covered during this time. He mentioned that efforts are being made to conduct door-to-door surveillance and eradication of dengue larvae throughout the district. In this regard, indoor and outdoor teams are active in the field.
Recent Stories
Save Big on Fashion with Insignia’s Blessed Friday Sale
AR Rahman’s Guitarist Mohini Daye responds to ‘relationship rumors
Pakistan, Belarus vows to further strengthen economic, trade ties
PTI convoy led by Bushra Bibi heads towards Jinnah Avenue in Islamabad
CCTV footage of attack on Rangers personnel surfaces during PTI protest
PTI protest: Convoy reaches Zero Point amid clashes
Second ODI: Zimbabwe win toss, elect to bat first against Pakistan
Army deployed in Islamabad to ‘deal with miscreants with iron hand’
SHC regular benches recuses to hear constitutional petitions
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2024
Minister reviews CM Children's Heart Surgery programme
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Polio vaccination campaign in Bahawalpur to start from Dec 168 seconds ago
-
Fertilizer available at low prices across Punjab: CM12 seconds ago
-
Anti-polio drive from Dec 1618 seconds ago
-
Anti-encroachment operation conducted in old-vegetable market10 minutes ago
-
National Curriculum Summit 2024 inaugurated at AIOU10 minutes ago
-
Drive to beautify Bahawalpur from Dec 210 minutes ago
-
Bids to smuggle narcotics foiled; 73kg of hashish recovered20 minutes ago
-
Dry weather predicted for Sindh30 minutes ago
-
Tank’s administration to hold open court (Khuli Kachehri) on Wednesday30 minutes ago
-
Save Big on Fashion with Insignia’s Blessed Friday Sale35 minutes ago
-
State showing great restraint against PTI rioters: Tarar40 minutes ago
-
CM expresses grief over martyrdom of Rangers personnel40 minutes ago