Situation of dengue reviewed in meeting

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) A meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee for Dengue Control was held in the committee room of the DC Office under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumaira Rabani.

The meeting reviewed the measures taken from May 14 to May 25 to combat dengue. The Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters emphasized the importance of implementing dengue prevention measures. She urged that water should not be allowed to stagnate, and cleanliness and roof cleaning should be prioritized.

She highlighted for further improvement in Android user activities and proactive fieldwork. She emphasized the importance of raising public awareness about dengue prevention. She stressed the importance of regular dengue larva surveillance and active fieldwork by the indoor and outdoor teams formed for dengue control.

She also emphasized the need to ensure 100 percent coverage of hot spots regarding dengue larva breeding throughout the district.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters also urged regular meetings of the Emergency Response Committee for Dengue Control at the tehsil level.

During the meeting, District Focal Person Dr Qudsia Anwar, in her briefing, informed that from January 1 to May 25, as many as 2763 suspected dengue cases were reported across the district, with 14 confirmed dengue patients who had traveled from other cities. She further informed that during surveillance from January 1 to May 25 dengue larvae were found in 16 locations.

She highlighted that effective measures are being taken to eliminate dengue larvae. She informed the meeting that there are 1806 hotspots for dengue in the district, with 100 percent coverage being ensured. She stated that 520 indoor and outdoor teams are actively working in the field for dengue control activities across the district. On this occasion, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Dr Sana Ramchand, DHO Dr Zeeshan Rauf, DHO Dr Khalid Chanar, AMS Bahawal Victoria Hospital Dr Ijaz Rasool, DMS Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi Hospital, Deputy Director Local Government Khurshid Ahmed, Deputy District Officers Health, Entomologist Shahnaz Kausar, officials from relevant departments, and focal persons were present, while Assistant Commissioners from other tehsils participated via video link.