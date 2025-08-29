Situation of dengue reviewed in meeting

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) A review meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee for Dengue Prevention was held in the committee room of the DC Office under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Tayyab.

The meeting reviewed the measures taken from August 18 to August 24 regarding dengue prevention.

Addressing the meeting, the Additional Deputy Commissioner said that the officers and staff of the health department and other concerned departments should work actively in the field for dengue prevention. He directed that precautionary measures for dengue prevention should be followed, water should not be allowed to accumulate in one place, and special attention should be paid to sanitation works.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner said that dengue larva surveillance should be done effectively, and the members of indoor and outdoor teams formed for dengue prevention should work actively in the field.

He directed that Android user activities should be further increased and all matters should be carried out correctly and transparently.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner also reviewed the individual performance of the concerned officers and focal persons regarding dengue prevention. District Health Officer and Focal Person Dr. Khalid Channar briefed the meeting that 5250 suspected cases of dengue have been reported in the district from January 1 to August 24, while dengue larva was found at 59 places. He said that immediate and effective measures have been taken to eliminate dengue larva. He further said that there are 1857 hotspots related to dengue in the district, and complete coverage has been ensured, while 513 indoor and 120 outdoor teams are active in the field throughout the district.