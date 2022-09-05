Situation of embankments satisfactory, no threat of flood to district: DC

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Yasir Bhatti on Monday said that situation of embankments of Indus river in Tando Muhammad Khan district was satisfactory and there was no threat of flood in the district

TANDO MUHAMMAD KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Yasir Bhatti on Monday said that situation of embankments of Indus river in Tando Muhammad Khan district was satisfactory and there was no threat of flood in the district.

According to a handout issued by the district information office, DC expressed these views while giving briefing to Brigadier 55th Brigade Tariq Mehmood about the overall situation.

The deputy commissioner said that pitching work for strengthening canal embankments was expedited therefore people should not pay attention to the rumours.

Meeting was informed that dewatering of accumulated rain water from urban areas of the district has been completed while efforts were underway to remove stagnant water from some low lying areas.

DC said that drainage system of Tando Muhammad Khan city had become old and outdated, however chief minister had announced to reconstruct drainage system and feasibility report was being prepared in this regard.

Yasir Bhatti informed that during recent rainfall 3 persons had died while more than 4000 houses had been damaged so far. He said that district administration with the help of a social welfare organization had completed 50% survey of villages while 4 mobile vehicles furnished with latest health facilities were also provided by the Health department, PPHI, Indus Medical College and rehabilitation department who were providing treatment to rain-hit people by organizing medical camps in different areas.

Brigadier Tariq Mehmood on the occasion said that it was a very difficult time and to mitigate the sufferings of the people, we should play collective role to provide every possible financial and medical assistance.

Deputy Director Livestock Dr. Abdul Qudoos Memon apprised the meeting that livestock department had chalked out a programme for organizing medical camps in the district under which about 136704 animals were vaccinated and 2409 animals were treated so far while 200 cattle were died in the district.

Among others SS Tando Muhammad Khan Abdullah Memon, Additional Dputy Commissioner -1 Aner Ali Memon, Executive engineer Public Health engineering Faisal Khaskheli, Adminstrator Tando Muhaamd Khan Fayaz Ali Mango, Deputy Director Dr. Abdul Qudoos Memon, MS Tando Muhammad Khan Jawed Memon, Assistant Commissioners and officers of relevant departments were also present on the occasion.