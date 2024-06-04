Situation Of Gender-based Violence In Balochistan Reviewed
A meeting under the chairmanship of Advisor to the Chief Minister on Women Development Department, Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi, here on Tuesday held to review the situation of gender-based violence in Balochistan
The meeting was attended by representatives of UN agencies, local non-governmental organizations, and stakeholders, including Dr. Sarmad Saeed, head of UNFPA Balochistan.
Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi emphasized the need for necessary amendments in laws, formation of rules of business, and implementation of laws to prevent gender-based violence.
She acknowledged the efforts of civil society organizations working to prevent violence against women and urged lawmakers to support these efforts.
The meeting was informed that the Balochistan cabinet had approved bills to prevent child marriage and domestic violence, and also decided to establish a women's police station in Sibi.
Currently, women's police stations are functioning in Quetta, Turbat, and Dera Murad Jamali, and the government aims to establish separate police stations for women in all districts of the province.
Dr. Buledi stressed that the protection of rights of women, children, and all segments of society was a priority of the Federal and provincial governments.
