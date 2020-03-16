Situation of KP health sector worsened; Chief Justice of Pakistan

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed on Monday while hearing a case regarding health sector in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) observed that the condition of health sector of the province was worsening with the passage of time

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed on Monday while hearing a case regarding health sector in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) observed that the condition of health sector of the province was worsening with the passage of time.

A two-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan heard the case regarding transfer of health sector related case to Islamabad High Court from the Peshawar High Court (PHC).

During the course of proceedings, the chief justice said health sector in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had been deteriorated.

He said what the court could do, as many cases were filed against the provincial health department.

He said new cases were filed against a new appointment in KP health department.

He said every matter of the KP health department should not be brought to the court. Prima facie, appointments in KP health department were based on nepotism, he added.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan asked the counsel that he had objected on five benches of the high court.

The chief justice asked what should the apex court do in that regard?The court after hearing arguments directed the chief justice PHC to decide the case through available bench within three months.