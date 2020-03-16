UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Situation Of KP Health Sector Worsened; Chief Justice Of Pakistan

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 08:22 PM

Situation of KP health sector worsened; Chief Justice of Pakistan

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed on Monday while hearing a case regarding health sector in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) observed that the condition of health sector of the province was worsening with the passage of time

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed on Monday while hearing a case regarding health sector in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) observed that the condition of health sector of the province was worsening with the passage of time.

A two-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan heard the case regarding transfer of health sector related case to Islamabad High Court from the Peshawar High Court (PHC).

During the course of proceedings, the chief justice said health sector in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had been deteriorated.

He said what the court could do, as many cases were filed against the provincial health department.

He said new cases were filed against a new appointment in KP health department.

He said every matter of the KP health department should not be brought to the court. Prima facie, appointments in KP health department were based on nepotism, he added.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan asked the counsel that he had objected on five benches of the high court.

The chief justice asked what should the apex court do in that regard?The court after hearing arguments directed the chief justice PHC to decide the case through available bench within three months.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Islamabad High Court From Court

Recent Stories

Dubai Executive Council discusses latest COVID-19 ..

23 minutes ago

Smart Dubai launches ‘100% Paperless Stamp’

38 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases Increases in Croatia, Bos ..

58 seconds ago

National Highways and Motorways Police officials d ..

59 seconds ago

Line deptts asked to ensure implementation of guid ..

1 minute ago

Twin cities witness decline in traffic, public tur ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.