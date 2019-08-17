UrduPoint.com
Situation Of Locust Attack In Cholistan Under Control: PDMA

Sat 17th August 2019 | 06:49 PM

Situation of locust attack in Cholistan under control: PDMA

In the aftermath of the attack of swarms of locusts in the Cholistan, the situation is completely under control and pesticides have been sprayed on an area of more than 6000 acres, using a specially designed aircraft, vehicles and camels

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ) :In the aftermath of the attack of swarms of locusts in the Cholistan, the situation is completely under control and pesticides have been sprayed on an area of more than 6000 acres, using a specially designed aircraft, vehicles and camels.

According to Director General Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Raja Khurram Shahzad, continuous monitoring of locusts will be ensured as this threat would persist till the end of September. He said that high level of vigilance must be maintained to successfully eliminate the pest. He mentioned that local communities should be mobilized for scouting because their cooperation is of significant importance in efforts to combat locusts. He also asked the departments concerned to remain alert to deal with possible floods and enhance coordination with the Federal government to get timely information about river flows and weather.

He further stated that the attack of locusts in the Cholistan has been countered very effectively by spraying pesticides on a large scale. He maintained that aerial spray was carried out on an area of over 1000 acres whereas pesticides were sprayed on 5000 acres by using vehicles and camels.

He said that Balochistan has overcome locusts but the operation is underway in Sindh Province. He added that special surveillance teams have been deployed in areas bordering India as the threat of pest attack from Indian side still persists. Training workshops are also being arranged for staff, he concluded.

