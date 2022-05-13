UrduPoint.com

Situation Of Water, Cholera Now Under Control In Dera Bugti's Pirkoh: Farah Azeem Shah

Muhammad Irfan Published May 13, 2022 | 06:33 PM

Situation of water, cholera now under control in Dera Bugti's Pirkoh: Farah Azeem Shah

Spokesman of Balochistan Government Farah Azeem Shah on Friday said the problems were caused by shortage of water and cholera in Pirkoh area of Dera Bugti was now under control due to positive steps of provincial government in leadership of CM Abdul Quddus Bizenjo

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :Spokesman of Balochistan Government Farah Azeem Shah on Friday said the problems were caused by shortage of water and cholera in Pirkoh area of Dera Bugti was now under control due to positive steps of provincial government in leadership of CM Abdul Quddus Bizenjo.

She said so far three people have died due to the epidemic while the government of Balochistan was providing all medical facilities to all the patients saying that about 5 million of rupees medicines were sent to control cholera epidemic in the area.

Farah Azeem said the provincial government has released 10 million funds on emergency basis in order to address problems of water crisis with the aim to provide maximum facilities to people in Pirkoh area.

"Despite, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) is taking all possible steps for supply of water to people in Pirkoh", she added that emergency measures taken by Deputy Commissioner Dera Bugti helped to bring the situation under control soon.

She said Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo had issued orders to release funds of Rs. 300 million for Dera Bugti water supply schemes to reduce shortage of water in the area.

Farah Azeem Shah further said the CM Balochistan was utilizing all available resources to address problems of water in the province saying that water problems were not only in Balochistan but in the whole of Pakistan.

"In this regard, the provincial government is in touch with various non governmental organizations (NGOs) in order to tackle shortage water issues in Balochistan including Pirkoh and Quetta City", she noted.

She said Chief Minister Balochistan has directed Secretary PHA and Secretary Health to stay in Dera Bugti till the epidemic is dealt in the area.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shortage Balochistan Chief Minister Quetta Water Died Farah Dera Bugti All Government Million

Recent Stories

IHC extends stay against issuance of TV licenses b ..

IHC extends stay against issuance of TV licenses by PEMRA

52 seconds ago

Imran Khan says he, Tareen had warned ‘neutrals’ of economic tailspin if con ..

37 minutes ago
 Foreign delegations applauds facilities in AIOU

Foreign delegations applauds facilities in AIOU

53 seconds ago
 Tigres,Atlas adge toward Liga MX last four

Tigres,Atlas adge toward Liga MX last four

57 seconds ago
 Amir Khan announces retirement from pro boxing

Amir Khan announces retirement from pro boxing

59 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court seeks report from ministry in ..

Islamabad High Court seeks report from ministry information in cases regarding j ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.