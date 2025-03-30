Situation returns to normal in Thailand after earthquake, all flights operating: Envoy

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) The Consul General of Thailand in Karachi, Surashete Boontinand has said that following the March 28th earthquake, the situation has now returned to normal, and businesses have resumed in the country.

Speaking with the Thai community here at a local hotel at an Iftar dinner, a Thai diplomat further said that tourist attractions and various convention centers are open as usual, however, periodic assessments will continue to be conducted to ensure maximum safety.

Thai Envoy said that now Thailand is normal and all flights from/to Thailand- Karachi- Lahore and Islamabad are operating as usual.

On this occasion Haleem, the Thai Consul, Panutat, Thai Consul, Executive members of the Pak-Thai Cultural and business Forum, the Thai Airways Sales Team and a large number of Thai Communities attended the dinner. The Consul General praised the Pakistani People for standing and praying for the victims of the Earthquake in Thailand.

Rashid Siddiqui- Marketing Manager of Thai Airways informed that Thai Airways International is pleased to announce the launching of the "Premium Economy" Class service effective 01 May 2025 on the BANGKOK - KARACHI route.