Situation Returns To Normal In Thailand After Earthquake, All Flights Operating: Envoy
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 30, 2025 | 12:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) The Consul General of Thailand in Karachi, Surashete Boontinand has said that following the March 28th earthquake, the situation has now returned to normal, and businesses have resumed in the country.
Speaking with the Thai community here at a local hotel at an Iftar dinner, a Thai diplomat further said that tourist attractions and various convention centers are open as usual, however, periodic assessments will continue to be conducted to ensure maximum safety.
Thai Envoy said that now Thailand is normal and all flights from/to Thailand- Karachi- Lahore and Islamabad are operating as usual.
On this occasion Haleem, the Thai Consul, Panutat, Thai Consul, Executive members of the Pak-Thai Cultural and business Forum, the Thai Airways Sales Team and a large number of Thai Communities attended the dinner. The Consul General praised the Pakistani People for standing and praying for the victims of the Earthquake in Thailand.
Rashid Siddiqui- Marketing Manager of Thai Airways informed that Thai Airways International is pleased to announce the launching of the "Premium Economy" Class service effective 01 May 2025 on the BANGKOK - KARACHI route.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 March 2025
UAE President continues exchanging Eid Al-Fitr greetings with leaders of brother ..
RAK Ruler to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Khuzam's Eid Grand Musalla
UAQ Ruler to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Prime Minister of Montenegro
Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE President, VPs, Rulers on Eid Al-Fitr
Rulers of Emirates, Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers congratulate UAE President, VPs ..
Hazza bin Zayed to offer Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque
Hazza bin Zayed congratulates President, VPs, Rulers on Eid Al-Fitr
Sheikha Fatima sends Eid greetings to wives of Arab, Islamic leaders
UAE President, VPs congratulate heads of Arab, Islamic states on Eid Al-Fitr
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Situation returns to normal in Thailand after earthquake, all flights operating: Envoy1 minute ago
-
Over 52,000 animals vaccinated against FMD in Lodhran21 minutes ago
-
Nine injured in truck-pickup collision31 minutes ago
-
USC to introduce new utility ghee brand51 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police devise special security plan for Eid days51 minutes ago
-
PM condoles death of Shahbaz Ahmad Khan Yousafzai51 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on transporters for overcharging, overloading1 hour ago
-
Security plan finalized for Eidul Fitr in Lodhran1 hour ago
-
Indian forces continue raids at residences of JI, other Hurriyat activists in IIOJK2 hours ago
-
Silence takes over Islamabad as most residents head to hometowns for Eid celebrations2 hours ago
-
About 122 mln faithful throng to Makkah, Madinah mosques during this Ramazan2 hours ago
-
IIOJK experiences significant drop in Eid shopping due to economic stress2 hours ago