Situation Under Control After Rainfall: WASA

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 09:12 PM

The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has claimed that the situation in Hyderabad was under control after the city received up to 40 millimeter rainfall on Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has claimed that the situation in Hyderabad was under control after the city received up to 40 millimeter rainfall on Monday.

The agency's spokesman said WASA timely drained the rainwater from most of the areas of the city but, delay was caused because Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) power supply was suspended for several hours to the drainage pumping stations.

He added that the electric supply remained suspended for at least six hours after the rain.

However, he said, the company used its power generators installed at the pumping stations to keep the motors running to continue draining water.

He informed that WASA's Managing Director Zahid Hussain Khemtio visited several drainage pumping stations to ensure that the work of draining the rainwater continued uninterrupted.

The spokesman said the rainwater was also pumped from the private housing schemes in City, Latifabad and Qasimabad.

He expressed the hope that the agency would ensure timely drainage of rainwater if HESCO's power supply was not suspended in case of more rains.

