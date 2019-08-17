UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Situation Under Control In Cholistan After Anti-locust Spray, Meeting Told

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 17th August 2019 | 08:21 PM

Situation under control in Cholistan after anti-locust spray, meeting told

The situation in the aftermath of attack of swarms of locusts in Cholistan is completely under control as pesticides have been sprayed on an area of more than 6,000 acres, using a specially designed aircraft, vehicles and camels

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ) :The situation in the aftermath of attack of swarms of locusts in Cholistan is completely under control as pesticides have been sprayed on an area of more than 6,000 acres, using a specially designed aircraft, vehicles and camels.

This was stated during a meeting presided over by Punjab Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar to review locusts' situation in Cholistan and measures to deal with possible floods at Civil Secretariat here on Saturday.

The Chief Secretary said that continuous monitoring of locusts be ensured as the threat would persist till the end of September. Vigilance should be maintained to completely eliminate the pest, he added.

He mentioned that local communities should be mobilised for scouting because their cooperation is of significant importance in efforts to combat locusts.

He also asked the departments concerned to remain alert to deal with possible floods and enhance coordination with the Federal government to get timely information about river flows and weather.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Director General Raja Khurram Shahzad briefed the meeting that attack of locusts in Cholistan has been countered very effectively by spraying pesticides on a large scale.

He maintained that aerial spray was carried out on an area of over 1,000 acres whereas pesticides were sprayed on 5,000 acres by using vehicles and camels.

Related Topics

Attack Weather Punjab Vehicles Alert September Cholistan Government

Recent Stories

Punjab University awards five PhD degrees

5 minutes ago

Shipping policy to be announced next week: Syed Al ..

17 minutes ago

87 power pilferers nabbed in Multan

17 minutes ago

EU Believes Urgent Steps Needed to De-Escalate Hon ..

19 minutes ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company announces power ..

19 minutes ago

Jogging, walking may help reshape damaged heart ti ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.