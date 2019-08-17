Situation under control in Cholistan after anti-locust spray, meeting told

The situation in the aftermath of attack of swarms of locusts in Cholistan is completely under control as pesticides have been sprayed on an area of more than 6,000 acres, using a specially designed aircraft, vehicles and camels

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ) :The situation in the aftermath of attack of swarms of locusts in Cholistan is completely under control as pesticides have been sprayed on an area of more than 6,000 acres, using a specially designed aircraft, vehicles and camels.

This was stated during a meeting presided over by Punjab Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar to review locusts' situation in Cholistan and measures to deal with possible floods at Civil Secretariat here on Saturday.

The Chief Secretary said that continuous monitoring of locusts be ensured as the threat would persist till the end of September. Vigilance should be maintained to completely eliminate the pest, he added.

He mentioned that local communities should be mobilised for scouting because their cooperation is of significant importance in efforts to combat locusts.

He also asked the departments concerned to remain alert to deal with possible floods and enhance coordination with the Federal government to get timely information about river flows and weather.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Director General Raja Khurram Shahzad briefed the meeting that attack of locusts in Cholistan has been countered very effectively by spraying pesticides on a large scale.

He maintained that aerial spray was carried out on an area of over 1,000 acres whereas pesticides were sprayed on 5,000 acres by using vehicles and camels.