Situation Will Be Out Of Control If Any Unrest Is Created, PM Talks To Journalists On Coronavirus

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 05:53 PM

PM Imran Khan says that Sindh government has locked down Karachi and they are just a step behind.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 20thd, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that they were monitoring the situation and urged the public to follow the rules to defeat the Coronavirus pandemic.

He said that not even a single case of Coronavirus came to Pakistan from China. He expressed these views while talking to senior journalists at Prime Minister house.

“There might be some problems in controlling Coronavirus in case people did not care about it,” said Imran Khan. He also told the journalists that creation of unrest could create trouble for the government .

“There will be problem if virus spreads,” the PM further said.

He once again advised the people not to go to large gatherings, saying that they also closed the places where people used to gather. He warned that there would be trouble for the daily wagers if any lockdown was imposed.

“We’ll keep people updating about the situation as nothing will be kept secret from the public about Coronavirus,” he further said. Sindh government, he said, had thought of lockdown and they were still behind it.

The PM said that the government could not win this war alone without public support.

