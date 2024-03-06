SIU arrest burglary gang member, recovers stolen goods

(@FahadShabbir)

In a recent operation conducted by the Special Investigation Unit (SIU), an operative of a burglary gang was apprehended, and goods stolen from houses were recovered from his possession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) In a recent operation conducted by the Special Investigation Unit (SIU), an operative of a burglary gang was apprehended, and goods stolen from houses were recovered from his possession.

According to SSP SIU Junaid Ahmed Sheikh, on December 3rd, 2023, unidentified burglars looted cash, jewelry worth millions, valuable watches, and mobile phones from a house in Bahria Town.

The case of this incident was registered at Gadap City police station, which was being investigated by senior officials of SIU.

SIU apprehended one member of the gang involved in the burglary, Ismail son of Momin, from Ittehad Town.

Three valuable watches and two gold rings stolen from the arrested suspect were recovered.

During the initial interrogation, the suspect revealed that he and his accomplices had committed several burglaries in Bahria Town.

Previously, the suspect had been arrested in two cases in Darakhshan police station.

The relevant police stations are being informed about the revelations made by the suspect.

Action is underway to apprehend the other accomplices of the suspect.

Further investigation against the suspect is ongoing.