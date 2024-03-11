Open Menu

SIU Arrest Inter-provincial Drug Trafficking Gang

Sumaira FH Published March 11, 2024 | 04:30 PM

SIU arrest inter-provincial drug trafficking gang

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) Karachi Police conducted an operation near Super Highway Toll Plaza, apprehending a drug trafficking gang of 5 members.

The gang comprises one man and four women, according to the SSP SIU on Monday.

The arrested drug traffickers are identified as Arshad Hussain, Saima wife of Tariq, Nasima wife of Muhammad Ali, Rashida wife of Inayat Hussain, and Safiya wife of Shahid.

From the arrested drug trafficking gang, 22 kilograms and 770 grams of hashish were seized.

The apprehended suspects are linked to an inter-provincial drug trafficking gang operating in Sindh and Balochistan.

During the initial investigation, the suspects revealed that they used to transport drugs from Quetta and Gwadar to Karachi, where they would sell them in Karachi, Thatta, Gharo, and other areas.

The apprehended gang was in the process of drug transportation when the SIU conducted the operation based on actionable intelligence, leading to their arrest.

A case has been registered against the suspects at the SIU Police Station for drug trafficking. Further investigation is ongoing.

