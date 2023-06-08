UrduPoint.com

SIU Arrest Three Street Criminals, Recovers Snatched Motorcycle

Umer Jamshaid Published June 08, 2023 | 08:45 PM

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) Karachi Police on Thursday arrested three alleged street criminals and recovered a snatched motorcycle and arms from their possession

According to a spokesman for SIU, the unit on a tip-off conducted a raid near Eidgah Ground, Nazimabad and arrested the accused identified as Imran, Irshad and Rehmatullah during initial investigations revealed their involvement in a number of street crimes. They also used to rob people coming out of banks with huge cash.

The accused also confessed to having snatched two motorcycles from Karimabad and Sachal.

The motorcycle snatched from Karimabad on June 3 this year was recovered from their possession.

They revealed committing street crimes in Karimabad, Iqbal Market, Mominabad, Metroville, Sachal, Korangi, Shah Latif, SITE-A, Pakistan Bazar and Pirabad areas.

Cases of both snatchings were registered. They were arrested under the case of snatching a motorcycle in Karimabad.

A case of a pistol recovered from accused Rehmatullah had been registered under the Sindh Arms Act at the SIU Police Station and further investigations were underway.

