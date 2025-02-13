Open Menu

SIU Arrests 11 Involved In Major Robbery Incidents

Faizan Hashmi Published February 13, 2025 | 09:45 PM

SIU arrests 11 involved in major robbery incidents

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Karachi police successfully conducted operations leading to the arrest of 11 individuals involved in major robbery incidents across the city

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Karachi police successfully conducted operations leading to the arrest of 11 individuals involved in major robbery incidents across the city.

According to the SSP of SIU, teams apprehended suspects responsible for a series of high-profile snatching and robberies, following specialized investigations.

In one case, the SIU team arrested two accused involved in the hijacking of a Bykea rider's motorcycle in the Nazimabad area on December 13th, 2024. The culprits had stolen the bike at gunpoint, and an investigation led to their arrest within 30 minutes. The suspects were identified as Talha Alam and Muhammad Jibran.

In another operation, the SIU team arrested seven gang members involved in various robberies across Karachi. These criminals had been terrorizing local residents with violent thefts. The swift action by the SIU resulted in the arrest of the gang members, who were wanted for numerous cases of theft and robbery.

The SIU also nabbed two additional suspects linked to a robbery involving snatching from local traders and other citizens.

The individuals, identified as Khalid Khan and Waleed Khan, were arrested after a detailed investigation, recovering valuables from their possession.

Recent Stories

WGS 2025: Bangladesh’s Interim Leader shares vis ..

WGS 2025: Bangladesh’s Interim Leader shares vision of rebuilding society, res ..

20 minutes ago
 Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir takes n ..

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir takes notice of difficulties in Umrah ..

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s economy moving in right direction: Ad ..

Pakistan’s economy moving in right direction: Advisor

2 minutes ago
 Resolving public grievances police's top priority: ..

Resolving public grievances police's top priority: SSP Shoaib

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan-Türkiye, TGA to be catalysts for bilater ..

Pakistan-Türkiye, TGA to be catalysts for bilateral economic trade integration: ..

2 minutes ago
 US funding cuts threaten global health response, W ..

US funding cuts threaten global health response, WHO chief warns

16 minutes ago
Audit initiated to ensure transparent use of tax f ..

Audit initiated to ensure transparent use of tax funds in healthcare: Minister S ..

18 minutes ago
 WGS25: PwC Middle East spotlights government innov ..

WGS25: PwC Middle East spotlights government innovation with insights on healthc ..

36 minutes ago
 Ahmad Adil's poetry collection "Aalam-e-Imkaan" la ..

Ahmad Adil's poetry collection "Aalam-e-Imkaan" launched

16 minutes ago
 One killed in Karachi road accident

One killed in Karachi road accident

17 minutes ago
 Eco tourism system being introduced: Nabeel Javed

Eco tourism system being introduced: Nabeel Javed

11 minutes ago
 PHA organizes Children's Festival at Bagh-e-Jinnah

PHA organizes Children's Festival at Bagh-e-Jinnah

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan