SIU arrests 11 involved in major robbery incidents

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Karachi police successfully conducted operations leading to the arrest of 11 individuals involved in major robbery incidents across the city.

According to the SSP of SIU, teams apprehended suspects responsible for a series of high-profile snatching and robberies, following specialized investigations.

In one case, the SIU team arrested two accused involved in the hijacking of a Bykea rider's motorcycle in the Nazimabad area on December 13th, 2024. The culprits had stolen the bike at gunpoint, and an investigation led to their arrest within 30 minutes. The suspects were identified as Talha Alam and Muhammad Jibran.

In another operation, the SIU team arrested seven gang members involved in various robberies across Karachi. These criminals had been terrorizing local residents with violent thefts. The swift action by the SIU resulted in the arrest of the gang members, who were wanted for numerous cases of theft and robbery.

The SIU also nabbed two additional suspects linked to a robbery involving snatching from local traders and other citizens.

The individuals, identified as Khalid Khan and Waleed Khan, were arrested after a detailed investigation, recovering valuables from their possession.