SIU arrests 3 including street criminal, drug peddlers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2022 ) :The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Karachi Police arrested three accused including a street criminal and drug peddlers in separate actions.

According to SSP SIU Arif Aziz on Monday, a SIU team arrested a member of a street criminals gang from Korangi area and recovered arms from his possession.

Arrested identified as Rameez Ahmed along with his other gang members used to rob citizens after they withdrew cash from banks.

Footages of as many as five robberies committed by the gang also made rounds over social media.

Accused Rameez has earlier been arrested in 16 cases including a police encounter, 9 robberies and others.

Accused Rameez is also declared proclaimed offender by the courts in different cases.

In another action, SIU arrested a drug peddler identified as Prince Masih from Nazimabad and recovered 2.800kg hashish from his possession. The accused had been arrested earlier also in two drug trafficking cases.

In its third action SIU arrested another drug peddler identified as Khayal Gul from Defense area and recovered 225 grams of heroin from his possession.

Cases against all arrested have been registered and further investigations were underway.