UrduPoint.com

SIU Arrests 3 Of Notorious Robbers Gang

Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2022 | 04:11 PM

SIU arrests 3 of notorious robbers gang

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Karachi Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested three members of a notorious gang involved in house robberies, murders, police encounters and other street crimes arrested

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Karachi Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested three members of a notorious gang involved in house robberies, murders, police encounters and other street crimes arrested.

Accused identified as Wasim alias Commando, Amin Ahmed and Atiqullah were arrested from Anu Bhai Park Nazimabad and the SIU also recovered arms from their possession, according to an official.

The gang of arrested accused consist of 7 to 8 members and was considered as Karachi's most dangerous gang that carried out robberies at gunpoint in homes posh localities of the city.

During preliminary interrogation arrested accused revealed their involvement in over 31 house robberies in which they snatched more than Rs. 20 million cash, gold worth Rs. 10 million and other valuables from citizens. The accused also confessed committing a house robbery in Hyderabad.

Other accomplices of arrested were identified as Syed Javed Shafiq (already in jail), Sailuddin alias Sunny killed in police encounter, Adil Kazmi, Afroz alias Mashki, Shahid and Khan.

Cases had been registered and further investigations were underway.

Related Topics

Karachi Police Jail Robbery Hyderabad Gold From Million

Recent Stories

Russia Not Creating Special Structures in Liberate ..

Russia Not Creating Special Structures in Liberated Ukrainian Territories - Krem ..

38 seconds ago
 Factory on fire in sialkot

Factory on fire in sialkot

39 seconds ago
 Moscow Would Like Talks With Ukraine to Be More Me ..

Moscow Would Like Talks With Ukraine to Be More Meaningful - Kremlin

42 seconds ago
 Moscow Says Handed Over Draft Documents to Ukraine ..

Moscow Says Handed Over Draft Documents to Ukraine Many Days Ago as Part of Nego ..

45 seconds ago
 Sindh DG Livestock Dr Nazeer terms smuggled vaccin ..

Sindh DG Livestock Dr Nazeer terms smuggled vaccines in infected cattle causes d ..

35 minutes ago
 Special contingent of Sindh Police to participate ..

Special contingent of Sindh Police to participate in Pakistan Day parade

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>