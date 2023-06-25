Open Menu

SIU Arrests Accused Involved In Drug Peddling, Motorcycle Lifting

Faizan Hashmi Published June 25, 2023 | 06:50 PM

SIU arrests accused involved in drug peddling, motorcycle lifting

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) Karachi Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested an accused allegedly involved in drug peddling and motorcycle lifting from Shahrah-e-Noor Jahan area.

According to spokesman for SIU, the police also recovered 1.210kg hashish and a stolen motorcycle from his possession.

The accused was identified as Khair Alam. He confessed buying drugs from Kunwari Colony from accused namely Sera and Anwar in quantities of 1 to 2kg on daily basis and sell the drugs in Manghopir and other areas.

The motorcycle recovered from the accused bearing registration number KJB-7918 was stolen from the limits of Artillery Maidaan police station.

The SIU arrested the accused when he was going to sell drugs on a stolen motorcycle. Further investigations were underway.

Related Topics

Karachi Police Police Station Drugs CIA Sunday From

Recent Stories

DIEZ announces exceptional sustainability achievem ..

DIEZ announces exceptional sustainability achievements in 2022

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs: Championing fight against drugs and ..

Dubai Customs: Championing fight against drugs and ensuring economic prosperity

2 hours ago
 Sultan Al Neyadi announces Museum of the Future an ..

Sultan Al Neyadi announces Museum of the Future and MBRSC partnership

2 hours ago
 EDB receives Bronze Award for &#039;Best Expressio ..

EDB receives Bronze Award for &#039;Best Expression of a Brand on Social Media&# ..

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi City Municipality boosts slaughterhouse ..

Abu Dhabi City Municipality boosts slaughterhouse preparedness to accommodate 37 ..

3 hours ago
 Tom Cruise arrives on first flight into Abu Dhabi ..

Tom Cruise arrives on first flight into Abu Dhabi International Airport’s new ..

4 hours ago
UAQ Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession ..

UAQ Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession anniversary

4 hours ago
 RAK Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession ..

RAK Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession anniversary

4 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accessi ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession anniversary

4 hours ago
 UAE GDP grows by 7.9% in 2022

UAE GDP grows by 7.9% in 2022

4 hours ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment, ME ..

Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment, MENA Fintech Association launch ..

4 hours ago
 AD Ports Group partners with Premier Marine to est ..

AD Ports Group partners with Premier Marine to establish &#039;SAFEEN Drydocks&# ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan