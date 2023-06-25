SIU arrests accused involved in drug peddling, motorcycle lifting

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) Karachi Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested an accused allegedly involved in drug peddling and motorcycle lifting from Shahrah-e-Noor Jahan area.

According to spokesman for SIU, the police also recovered 1.210kg hashish and a stolen motorcycle from his possession.

The accused was identified as Khair Alam. He confessed buying drugs from Kunwari Colony from accused namely Sera and Anwar in quantities of 1 to 2kg on daily basis and sell the drugs in Manghopir and other areas.

The motorcycle recovered from the accused bearing registration number KJB-7918 was stolen from the limits of Artillery Maidaan police station.

The SIU arrested the accused when he was going to sell drugs on a stolen motorcycle. Further investigations were underway.