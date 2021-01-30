SIU arrests accused involved in robberies

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :The Sindh Police, Special Investigation Unit (SIU) Karachi, on a tip off arrested a member of robber gang involved in over number of robberies and recovered a pistol from his possession.

According to an official, the SIU arrested Muhammad Hussain alias Chota Hussain s/o Gul Muhammad, a member of robber / dacoit gang from Banaras near Akhtar Market with recovery of an unlicensed pistol.

The accused confessed his involvement in over 20 shop and house robberies including murder during robbery with his other accomplices.

A case has been registered and further investigations are underway.