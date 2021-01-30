UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SIU Arrests Accused Involved In Robberies

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 10:05 PM

SIU arrests accused involved in robberies

The Sindh Police, Special Investigation Unit (SIU) Karachi, on a tip off arrested a member of robber gang involved in over number of robberies and recovered a pistol from his possession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :The Sindh Police, Special Investigation Unit (SIU) Karachi, on a tip off arrested a member of robber gang involved in over number of robberies and recovered a pistol from his possession.

According to an official, the SIU arrested Muhammad Hussain alias Chota Hussain s/o Gul Muhammad, a member of robber / dacoit gang from Banaras near Akhtar Market with recovery of an unlicensed pistol.

The accused confessed his involvement in over 20 shop and house robberies including murder during robbery with his other accomplices.

A case has been registered and further investigations are underway.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Murder Police Robbery Chota Market From

Recent Stories

Dubai/based Galaxy Racer announces partnership wit ..

53 minutes ago

Malik for strict monitoring of development project ..

2 minutes ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power sus ..

2 minutes ago

Rangers arrested two accused

2 minutes ago

Breakbulk Middle East Digital Special gains suppor ..

1 hour ago

UAE Rulers condole with President of Zimbabwe on d ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.