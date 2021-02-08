UrduPoint.com
SIU Arrests Accused Involved In Robbery Of 60 Million House Dacoity

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Special Investigation Unit (SIU) Karachi arrested two robbers and recovered a bomb and pistol from their possession.

According to SSP SIU Capt (Retd) Haider Raza, arrested accused identified as Sabir Ali s/o Ibrahim and Saif-ur-Rehman s/o Fazal-ur-Rehman were arrested from main Hub River Road near Sufi Hotel, Mawach Goth with recovery of an Awan Bomb from Sabir Ali and one unlicensed pistol from Saif-ur-Rehman.

Accused Sabir Ali confessed that in year 2017 he along with Irfan, Jamshed, Ali and Naeem committed robbery in a house of a rice dealer in Quetta and robbed cash Rs. 60 millions, 2 kg gold and other valuables.

Case of crime was registered at Police Station Gawal Mandi, Quetta.

Further investigations were underway.

