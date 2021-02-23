SIU arrests bookies gambling on PSL matches

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Sindh Police Tuesday claimed to have arrested three bookies connected with international racket, who were gambling on PSL matches.

The SIU Karachi on a tip off conducted raid at a house located in Memon Nagar, Mubina Town area of the city and arrested three bookies namely Kashif alias Dalda s/o Abdul Sattar, Muhammad Muzamil s/o Ghazi Salah-ud-Din and Ahmed Raza s/o Muhammad Hussain, said a news release.

Gambling articles including 12 mobile Phones, 2 Laptops, one internet device, 5 gambling account registers, one LCD, drugs, and an unlicensed pistol was recovered from the possession of arrested accused.

Arrested accused confessed that they were gambling on PSL-2021 cricket matches with bookies/gamblers of Iran, Dubai and some locals.

Cases under relevant Acts were registered against all arrested and further investigations were underway.