SIU Arrests Bookies Gambling On PSL Matches

Tue 23rd February 2021 | 09:36 PM

SIU arrests bookies gambling on PSL matches

Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Sindh Police Tuesday claimed to have arrested three bookies connected with international racket, who were gambling on PSL matches

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Sindh Police Tuesday claimed to have arrested three bookies connected with international racket, who were gambling on PSL matches.

The SIU Karachi on a tip off conducted raid at a house located in Memon Nagar, Mubina Town area of the city and arrested three bookies namely Kashif alias Dalda s/o Abdul Sattar, Muhammad Muzamil s/o Ghazi Salah-ud-Din and Ahmed Raza s/o Muhammad Hussain, said a news release.

Gambling articles including 12 mobile Phones, 2 Laptops, one internet device, 5 gambling account registers, one LCD, drugs, and an unlicensed pistol was recovered from the possession of arrested accused.

Arrested accused confessed that they were gambling on PSL-2021 cricket matches with bookies/gamblers of Iran, Dubai and some locals.

Cases under relevant Acts were registered against all arrested and further investigations were underway.

