SIU Arrests Drug Peddler In Raid
Sumaira FH Published April 11, 2025 | 06:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) Karachi Police arrested an alleged drug peddler during a raid at Dua Chowk, Sector 5-F, New Karachi.
The suspect, identified as Bilal alias Kashif, son of Bahadur, was taken into custody, and 520 grams of heroin were recovered from his possession, according to a spokesperson for SIU Karachi on Friday.
During initial interrogation, the accused confessed to being part of a group involved in procuring drugs from various parts of the country and distributing them across different areas of Karachi.
A case has been registered against the suspect, and further investigations are underway.
