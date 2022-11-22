SIU arrests drug peddlers from parts of city

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) - Karachi Police on Tuesday announced arresting 6 alleged drug peddlers from different parts of the city and recovered a huge quantity of drugs from their possession.

According to a spokesman for SIU, the SIU arrested Majid Abbasi alias Bhoora, Hashim alias Don, Zaman alias Mama, Amir alias Kashala and Javed Shah.

The accused were arrested from Old Golimar, Banaras and Hub River Road. About 14.250kg hashish was recovered from the possession of the arrested while an auto-rickshaw and a motorcycle used for the drug supply was also seized.

Cases had been registered and further investigations were underway.