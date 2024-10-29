Open Menu

SIU Arrests Drug Peddlers, Illegal Arms Dealers

Muhammad Irfan Published October 29, 2024 | 12:20 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) The Special Investigation Unit (SIU)/ Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Karachi Police carried out two major operations, targeting drug peddlers and illegal arms dealers in different parts of the city. These raids resulted in the arrest of two peddlers and an illegal arms dealer and the seizure of drugs and weapons.

SSP SIU Muhammad Shoaib said that in the first operation, conducted in New Karachi, SIU arrested two inter-provincial drug peddlers, Obaid ur Rehman and Saman, while a third suspect, Nusrat, managed to flee the scene.

The team recovered 1,723 grams of heroin, which the suspects had allegedly bought from Balochistan to supply in Karachi. During interrogation, the arrested suspects revealed information about their accomplices, and a case has been registered against the arrested.

In a separate action near Eidgah Ground, Nazimabad, SIU arrested Muhammad Yousuf, who was found in possession of an unlicensed 30-bore pistol. Yousuf holds a criminal record of theft, robbery, and weapon charges, and now has been booked under the Sindh-Arms Act.

