SIU arrests drug supplier, recovers hashish

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Karachi Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested a drug peddler involved in supplying drugs using an auto-rickshaw and recovered hashish (contraband Items) from his possession.

According to SSP SIU Arif Aziz, the SIU team during an action arrested Muhammad Nasir and recovered 6.50kg hashish and an auto-rickshaw from Qalandaria Chowk, Shahra-e-Noor Jahan.

During preliminary interrogation arrested accused told the police that he used to buy drugs from Quetta and supplied the same in different areas of Karachi on an auto-rickshaw.

A case has been registered and further investigations are underway.