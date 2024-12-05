SIU Arrests Female Drug Dealer
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Special Investigation Unit (SIU), Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Karachi Police arrested a female inter-provincial drug peddler from Khokhrapar area and recovered heroin from her possession.
According to a spokesman for SIU on Thursday, a SIU team conducted a raid near Pakistan Hotel, Mohammadi Market Road, Khokhrapar and arrested Rabia wife of Muhammad Asif. The team recovered 2.30 kg heroin from her possession.
The accused along with her other associates procured drugs from different parts of the country and supplied them in Karachi.
A case has been registered against the accused and further investigations are underway.
