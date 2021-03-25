UrduPoint.com
SIU Arrests Five Members Of Pick Pocket Gang

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 11:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) Thursday claimed to have arrested five members of pick pocket gang from Nazimabad and Malir City and recovered weapon and drugs from their possession.

The gang was involved in the crime since years and used to pick pocketing in public transport, stealing cash, mobile phones and other valuables of citizens traveling in buses, according to SSP SIU Capt. (R) Haider Raza.

The gang consisted of 25 members and some of the accused were also involved in drug business.

Arrested were identified as Laabin s/o Akram Masih, Sallas James alias Mitho s/o James, Clarence Ghauri s/o Malik Ghauri, Ishtiaq Nazeer s/o Nazeer Masih and Areek Masih s/o Ilyas Masih.

During initial interrogation the arrested accused confessed that they were picking pockets since many year at different routes of local buses, including F-11, G-3, W-22, N-4, X-23 and X-10 in the areas Korangi, Defence, Kala Pul, Saddar and others. Further investigations were underway.

