SIU Arrests Four Drug Peddlers, Seizes Hashish, Heroin
Faizan Hashmi Published May 21, 2024 | 10:44 PM
The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Karachi Police on Tuesday apprehended four alleged drug peddlers, including a married couple and two brothers and seized hashish and heroin from their possession
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Karachi Police on Tuesday apprehended four alleged drug peddlers, including a married couple and two brothers and seized hashish and heroin from their possession.
SSP SIU, Adeel Chandio reported that the arrests were made in two separate operations conducted by the SIU in different areas.
In the first operation on Mirza Adam Khan Road, the SIU arrested a couple, identified as Ayaz and Aaliya, and confiscated 1220 grams of hashish from Ayaz and 1205 grams of hashish from Aaliya.
In a subsequent operation near Katti Pahari, the SIU detained two brothers, Shabbir and Ibrar, and recovered 565 grams of heroin and 1020 grams of hashish from them respectively.
Cases have been registered against all the arrested individuals at the SIU police station, and further investigations are underway.
Recent Stories
Starc helps Kolkata thrash Hyderabad to reach IPL final
Sindh edu dept launches school enrollment campaign
Govt taking steps to prevent human trafficking: Federal Minister for Law & Justi ..
One dead, 71 injured as London-Singapore flight hits severe turbulence
MQM-P laments urban centers denied due development
SSP visits police hospital, fitness facilities
KP govt to present annual budget 2024-25 on May 24
Nine criminal gangs busted, looted valuables recovered
Pogacar continues Giro dominance on day of rider protests
DPM Dar visits Bishkek National Hospital; meets Kyrgyz authorities
Art exhibition "Impressions of Pakistan" by Spanish artist mesmerizes visitors
Two kids allegedly drowned in Canal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt taking steps to prevent human trafficking: Federal Minister for Law & Justice and Human Rights ..29 minutes ago
-
MQM-P laments urban centers denied due development40 minutes ago
-
SSP visits police hospital, fitness facilities40 minutes ago
-
KP govt to present annual budget 2024-25 on May 2449 minutes ago
-
Nine criminal gangs busted, looted valuables recovered49 minutes ago
-
Art exhibition "Impressions of Pakistan" by Spanish artist mesmerizes visitors1 hour ago
-
Two kids allegedly drowned in Canal1 hour ago
-
Working to provide facilities to private sector; economy on right track: Prime Minister Muhammad Sh ..1 hour ago
-
Tarar presents three ordinances in Senate1 hour ago
-
Malir Expressway to be opened from Qayyumabad to Airport by the end of 2024: Mayor Karachi1 hour ago
-
Non custom paid articles worth Rs 13.6 mln seized1 hour ago
-
Extreme weather conditions due to climate change phenomena: PMD DG54 minutes ago