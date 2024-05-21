Open Menu

SIU Arrests Four Drug Peddlers, Seizes Hashish, Heroin

Faizan Hashmi Published May 21, 2024 | 10:44 PM

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Karachi Police on Tuesday apprehended four alleged drug peddlers, including a married couple and two brothers and seized hashish and heroin from their possession

SSP SIU, Adeel Chandio reported that the arrests were made in two separate operations conducted by the SIU in different areas.

In the first operation on Mirza Adam Khan Road, the SIU arrested a couple, identified as Ayaz and Aaliya, and confiscated 1220 grams of hashish from Ayaz and 1205 grams of hashish from Aaliya.

In a subsequent operation near Katti Pahari, the SIU detained two brothers, Shabbir and Ibrar, and recovered 565 grams of heroin and 1020 grams of hashish from them respectively.

Cases have been registered against all the arrested individuals at the SIU police station, and further investigations are underway.

