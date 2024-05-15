- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- SIU arrests four drug smugglers, seizes large quantity of hashish in major operations
SIU Arrests Four Drug Smugglers, Seizes Large Quantity Of Hashish In Major Operations
Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2024 | 06:59 PM
The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of the Karachi Police announced on Wednesday that they had arrested four drug smugglers in two separate operations, seizing a significant quantity of drugs from their possession
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of the Karachi Police announced on Wednesday that they had arrested four drug smugglers in two separate operations, seizing a significant quantity of drugs from their possession.
Senior Superintendent Of Police (SSP) SIU Adeel Chandio reported that the first operation took place in Gulshan-e-Mazdoor, where the SIU apprehended three inter provincial drug smugglers identified as Arsalan, Ali, and Ainuddin, recovering 15.985 kg of hashish from them.
During initial questioning, the arrested individuals confessed to sourcing drugs from KP and Balochistan and distributing them to drug dealers across various areas of Karachi.
In a second operation, the SIU conducted a raid in Shireen Jinnah Colony, Boat Basin, resulting in the arrest of a drug dealer named Saubat Khan and the recovery of 14.620 kg of hashish. The arrested dealer revealed that he had been involved in the drug trade since 2017, purchasing drugs from an inter provincial trafficker named Qadeem Khan and distributing them in different parts of Karachi.
Cases have been registered against all the arrested individuals at the SIU police station, and further investigations are ongoing.
Recent Stories
Workshop on Innovative Leadership held at IBA Karachi
Pakistan team grabs bronze medal in Asian Taekwondo C'ship
US consumer inflation eases slightly in April, in good news for Biden
CM stresses quality education in govt schools
Pakistan conducts successful training launch of Fatah-II Guided Rocket System
'Maryam Ki Dastak', doorstep delivery of public services, launched
PM Shehbaz Sharif committed to building country’s climate resilience: Romina
Two production units fined Rs 125,000
Quality of Life Program Head discusses investment opportunities in Italy
Kuwaiti govt sworn in
Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi visited Attock, attended the martyrs' memoria ..
Stocks waver before US inflation but London hits record
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Workshop on Innovative Leadership held at IBA Karachi54 seconds ago
-
CM stresses quality education in govt schools56 seconds ago
-
Pakistan conducts successful training launch of Fatah-II Guided Rocket System22 minutes ago
-
'Maryam Ki Dastak', doorstep delivery of public services, launched57 seconds ago
-
PM Shehbaz Sharif committed to building country’s climate resilience: Romina3 minutes ago
-
Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi visited Attock, attended the martyrs' memorial4 minutes ago
-
Remarkable collection of letters, documents, and photographs displayed at PNCA3 minutes ago
-
PDF, TiKA pledge to boost humanitarian activities in KP59 seconds ago
-
Chilam Josh festival: A voyage of centuries old tradition attracts tourists in droves3 minutes ago
-
MNA inaugurates work on Tolanj Road2 minutes ago
-
WASA disconnects 165 connections of defaulters2 minutes ago
-
Fazl demands re-election, establishment’s zero-‘interference’49 minutes ago