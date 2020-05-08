UrduPoint.com
SIU Arrests Four Including Gang Of 3 Involved In Heinous Crimes

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 04:21 PM

The Special Investigation Unit on Friday arrested four accused including a gang of three involved in robberies and other heinous crimes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :The Special Investigation Unit on Friday arrested four accused including a gang of three involved in robberies and other heinous crimes.

The SIU arrested Zubair Khan alias Wazni s/o Musharraf Khan, Muhammad Ibrar s/o Abdul Ghaffar and Abdul Anzar s/o Abdul Waheed Khan from Malir area during an operation, informed spokesman to Sindh police.

Cash Rs150,000 snatched from a citizen, three pistols and bullets were recovered from their possession.

In another operation near Noori Shah Baba Mazar, the SIU apprehended a dacoit wanted to police in number of cases.

The police recovered snatched cash and illegal pistol from possession of arrested Suleman alias Makki s/o Muhammad Younus.

Accused Suleman was nominated in a FIR registered against him at Nazimabad Police Station two days back. The accused snatched cash Rs15,900, a cheque of Rs120,000 and others from a citizen.

The arms recovered from all arrested is being sent for forensic and further investigations are underway.

