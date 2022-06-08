UrduPoint.com

SIU Arrests Four Including Street Criminals

Muhammad Irfan Published June 08, 2022 | 10:13 PM

SIU arrests four including street criminals

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Karachi Police on Wednesday announced arresting four accused including street criminals and an arms smuggler in separate actions.

According to an official, the SIU in its first action arrested a member of an inter-provincial arms smugglers gang from Sohrab Goth area and recovered a rifle and two 9mm pistols from his possession.

Arrested identified as Anwar Saeed Afridi had come from Darra Adam Khel to smuggle arms in Karachi.

Case of possessing illegal weapon under relevant laws had been registered at SIU police station against arrested accused.

In another action in New Karachi Sector D/11, the SIU arrested three street criminals identified as Allah Dino, Asghar Ali and Sultan Ahmed.

A stolen motorcycle bearing registration number KOL-2049 and arms were also recovered from arrested street criminals. Further investigations were underway.

