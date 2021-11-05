SIU arrests gang of robbers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Special Investigation Unit (SIU) Friday arrested a gang of six dacoits from Shaheed e Millat Road and recovered pistols, a motorcycle and an auto-rickshaw from their possession.

According to SSP SIU Arif Aziz, arrested were identified as Zulfiqar Ali alias Zulfi, Ayaz Ahmed, Farooq, Tahir Abbas, Ramzan and Amir.

6 pistols, a motorcycle and an auto-rickshaw used by the accused for committing offences were also recovered from the possession of arrested.

Arrested accused confessed their involvement in number of robberies including looting over Rs. 1.045 million cash and 8 mobile phones from Ehsaas Program Office in Gulshan Iqbal on February 7, 2021.

Cases against them had been registered and further investigations were underway.