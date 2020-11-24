UrduPoint.com
SIU Arrests Gang Of Robbers, Recovers Three Motorbikes, 20 Mobile Phones

Umer Jamshaid 22 seconds ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 08:21 PM

SIU arrests gang of robbers, recovers three motorbikes, 20 mobile phones

The Sindh Polices' Special Investigation Unit (SIU), CIA Karachi busted a four member gang of robbers and recovered 04 unlicensed pistols, 03 motorcycles including two snatched and 20 mobile phones from their possession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :The Sindh Polices' Special Investigation Unit (SIU), CIA Karachi busted a four member gang of robbers and recovered 04 unlicensed pistols, 03 motorcycles including two snatched and 20 mobile phones from their possession.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) SIU Capt. (R) Haider Raza, arrested suspects were identified as Abdul Razzaque alias Javed s/o Shaukat Ali, Sajid Masih s/o William Masih, Nisar Bazmi s/o Yaqoob Bazmi and Shaharyar s/o Ghulam Masih.

They were involved in number of robberies including house robberies, snatching of mobile phones, cash and motorcycles, said the SSP.

He told that accused Abdul Razzaque was selling snatched mobile phones in mobile markets while the phones blocked by PTA were sold to Ahmed Khorzai, who come from Qandhar, Afghanistan and purchased blocked mobile phones.

SSP Capt. (R) Haider Raza said that the details of recovered mobile phones were being checked from CPLC. Out of three recovered motorcycles, two were found snatched and stolen. The recovered motorcycle bearing registration no. KFM-1240 was snatched from the limits of Rizvia Society Police Station while motorcycle no. KDQ-2338, was lifted from the limits of PS Korangi Industrial Area.

He said that cases against all arrested have been registered and further investigation was underway.

