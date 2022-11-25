UrduPoint.com

SIU Arrests Gang Of Street Criminals

Faizan Hashmi Published November 25, 2022 | 06:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :The Special Investigation Unit (SIU), Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Karachi Police on Friday arrested an alleged gang of three street criminals from Ferozabad and recovered snatched mobile phones, pistol and motorcycle from their possession.

Arrested were identified as Amir Hussain, Muhammad Younus and Hout Khan, according to spokesman for SIU.

Three snatched mobile phones, a pistol and a motorcycle were recovered from the possession of arrested. A case of one of the snatched phone was registered with Ferozabad police station under which the said accused were arrested while a separate case of recovery of an illegal pistol was also lodged against gang leader Amir Hussain at the SIU police station.

During initial interrogation, arrested accused confessed their involvement in numerous street crimes in district East, Karachi.

Further investigations were underway in this regard.

