SIU arrests motorcycle lifters, recovers stolen motorcycle

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Karachi Police on Friday claimed to have arrested two motorcycle thieves from North Karachi and recovered a stolen motorcycle and a master key.

According to a news release, arrested were identified as Shaban and Shafi Muhammad.

The recovered motorcycle was stolen from the limits of Defence Police Station and FIR of the case was also registered at the same police station.

During initial interrogation arrested accused Shafi Muhammad revealed that he had been arrested earlier also by Balochistan Police in drugs case.

Arrested both have been handed over to Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell for further legal proceedings.