SIU Arrests Murder-robbery Suspect

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 06, 2024 | 06:29 PM

The Karachi Police's Special Investigation Unit (SIU)/ Crime Investigation Agency (CIA), apprehended a wanted suspect connected to a fatal robbery

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) The Karachi Police's Special Investigation Unit (SIU)/ Crime Investigation Agency (CIA), apprehended a wanted suspect connected to a fatal robbery.

SSP SIU Adeel Chandio disclosed on Monday that acting on a tip-off, the SIU arrested the individual implicated in a robbery-murder case near Sohrab Goth's Service Road.

The apprehended suspect, identified as Nadeem Khan, stands accused of participating in the April 15, 2024 incident where he and his accomplice, Ikramullah, fatally shot Nabi Daad during a robbery in Scheme 33, Lasi Goth. They also seized the victim's mobile phone. The incident was reported at the Sohrab Goth police station.

Nadeem, the detained suspect, fired the fatal shots at Nabi Daad, while Ikramullah operated the motorcycle. Authorities recovered the murder weapon, a 9mm pistol, from Nadeem.

A case has been filed against Nadeem under the Sindh Arms Act at the SIU police station for the illegal possession of firearms.

Ikramullah, Nadeem's accomplice, was arrested at the Sohrab Goth police station on April 24.

Nadeem has a history of prior arrests at the Sohrab Goth police station and has served time in jail.

Investigations into Nadeem's potential involvement in other incidents are ongoing.

