SIU Arrests Murder-robbery Suspect
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 06, 2024 | 06:29 PM
The Karachi Police's Special Investigation Unit (SIU)/ Crime Investigation Agency (CIA), apprehended a wanted suspect connected to a fatal robbery
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) The Karachi Police's Special Investigation Unit (SIU)/ Crime Investigation Agency (CIA), apprehended a wanted suspect connected to a fatal robbery.
SSP SIU Adeel Chandio disclosed on Monday that acting on a tip-off, the SIU arrested the individual implicated in a robbery-murder case near Sohrab Goth's Service Road.
The apprehended suspect, identified as Nadeem Khan, stands accused of participating in the April 15, 2024 incident where he and his accomplice, Ikramullah, fatally shot Nabi Daad during a robbery in Scheme 33, Lasi Goth. They also seized the victim's mobile phone. The incident was reported at the Sohrab Goth police station.
Nadeem, the detained suspect, fired the fatal shots at Nabi Daad, while Ikramullah operated the motorcycle. Authorities recovered the murder weapon, a 9mm pistol, from Nadeem.
A case has been filed against Nadeem under the Sindh Arms Act at the SIU police station for the illegal possession of firearms.
Ikramullah, Nadeem's accomplice, was arrested at the Sohrab Goth police station on April 24.
Nadeem has a history of prior arrests at the Sohrab Goth police station and has served time in jail.
Investigations into Nadeem's potential involvement in other incidents are ongoing.
Recent Stories
Man involved in supplying narcotics to students held with 1.48kg hashish
Britain's King Charles III marks first anniversary of coronation
Bilawal constitutes committee to engage with Govt over privatization issue
Crackdown against power thieves intensified in Dera
Federal Ombudsman' regional office holds open court at Paroa Tehsil
Simplification of tax collection, better liaison between businessmen-tax officia ..
Pakistan's satellite mission ICUBE-Qamar milestone in space tech development: Gu ..
French Ambassador lauds Pakistan's role in regional stability
Barrister Naseem Bajwa’s Book "Europe Ki Diary" rekindles passion for national ..
President Zardari arrives in Quetta
Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho visits HM Khawaja Library
Nayyar Bukhari stresses for unity among all political parties to steer country o ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man involved in supplying narcotics to students held with 1.48kg hashish8 minutes ago
-
Bilawal constitutes committee to engage with Govt over privatization issue8 minutes ago
-
Crackdown against power thieves intensified in Dera8 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman' regional office holds open court at Paroa Tehsil7 minutes ago
-
Simplification of tax collection, better liaison between businessmen-tax officials stressed8 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's satellite mission ICUBE-Qamar milestone in space tech development: Gul8 minutes ago
-
French Ambassador lauds Pakistan's role in regional stability8 minutes ago
-
Barrister Naseem Bajwa’s Book "Europe Ki Diary" rekindles passion for national building18 minutes ago
-
President Zardari arrives in Quetta19 minutes ago
-
Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho visits HM Khawaja Library19 minutes ago
-
Nayyar Bukhari stresses for unity among all political parties to steer country out of challenges19 minutes ago
-
Truck driver looted after failed encounter18 minutes ago