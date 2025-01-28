SIU Arrests One, Seizes Large Quantity Of Gutka/mawa
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2025 | 10:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Special Investigation Unit (SIU)/CIA of Karachi Police on a tip off arrested a suspect and seized a huge quantity of gutka/mawa.
According to SSP SIU, the unit in a successful operation near Pakhtun Chowk, Bilal Colony in the Korangi Industrial Area, acting on credible intelligence regarding illegal activities conducted a raid that led to the arrest of Zubair, son of Shahnawaz, and the recovery of 1,660 packets of gutka/mawa.
During initial investigation, the accused disclosed that the contraband was being transported to various parts of Karachi for distribution.
A case has been registered against the accused and further investigations are underway.
