SIU arrests six involved in heinous crimes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :The Special Investigation Unit Karachi on Sunday arrested six accused, involved in heinous crimes, from different parts of the megalopolis and recovered illegal arms, motorbikes and drugs from their possession.

The SIU conducted operations in the areas including Brigade, New Karachi and Shahra e Faisal, said a spokesman to Sindh Police in a statement.

The arrested include Faiz Ali alias Faizan alias Faizi s/o Muhammad Shafi, Hassan Ali s/o Ashraf, Shehroz s/o Allah Bukhsh, Muhammad Imran s/o Nizamuddin, Muhammad Asif alias Loka s/o Anwar Jawed and Ilyas s/o Muhammad Ismail.

Accused Faiz Ali alias Faizan was wanted to police for his involvement in terrorism incidents and others. He had been arrested by police stations Saddar, Mehmoodabad and Gizri for drug peddling. A 30 bore pistol load magazine with 3 rounds, half kg Ice and 1040 grams charas was recovered from him.

Arrested Hassan Ali was wanted to police for his involvement in terrorist activities, robberies, firing on police, attempt to murder and other cases.

The accused had escaped during an encounter with New Karachi Industrial Area police in which two of his accomplices were killed. The encounter took place on April 22, 2020. The SIU recovered 30 bore pistol load magazine with 5 rounds from his possession.

Accused Shehroz was involved in various street crimes in Khwaja Ajmer Nagri and New Karachi. A pistol was recovered from his possession.

Arrested Muhammad Imran was involved in drug supply and sale in different areas of the city. The SIU recovered 1410 grams of fine quality charas from his possession.

Alleged street criminals Asif and Ilyas were involved in various street crimes. Most of the street crimes they committed in Shah Faisal and Alfalah areas. Snatched motorbikes and arms were recovered from their possession.

Further investigations against arrested are underway.