SIU Arrests Target Killer Affiliated With Political Party

Sumaira FH 23 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 01:30 AM

SIU arrests target killer affiliated with political party

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Sindh Police Tuesday claimed to have arrested a target killer / land grabber affiliated with a political party and recovered arms from his possession.

According to SSP SIU Karachi Capt. (R) Haider Raza, accused identified as Kashif Ali Khan s/o Rehmat Ali Khan was arrested from Bilal Colony, North Karachi area with recovery of a hand grenade and an unlicensed pistol from his possession.

During initial interrogation, the accused disclosed that he was a member of target killing team of a political party and had killed many people on the directions of party command.

He confessed his involvement in number of crimes including killing a Imam of Masjid in in Sector 5 E New Karachi. He along with his other accomplices killed two constables Khurram and Akbar in New Karachi area. The accused killed workers of Sunni Tehreek namely Asif, Jammat-e-Islami's Akhtar in an estate agency in Sector 7-D, Surjani, JI's Hanif near Masjid e Quba in Sector 7-D, Surjani and Muhammad Ali of MQM (H) near in Sector 5-G.

The accused was also arrested in 2006 in rape case registered at New Karachi police station.

A case have been registered at Police Station SIU and with further investigations underway.

