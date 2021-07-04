UrduPoint.com
SIU Arrests Target Killer Involved In 10 Target Killings

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 04:40 PM

SIU arrests target killer involved in 10 target killings

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :Special Investigation Unit (SIU) Karachi Sunday claimed to have arrested a target killer involved in over 10 target killings and recovered a pistol from his possession.

According to SSP SIU Capt.

(R) Haider Raza, arrested accused identified as Syed Danish Ali, affiliated with MQM (London) confessed his involvement in 10 target killings.

Accused was arrested from Jamshed Quarter area and a 30 bore pistol with rounds was recovered from his possession.

SIU had registered a case against arrested and further investigations were underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

