UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SIU Arrests Terrorist Affiliated With TTP

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 04:11 PM

SIU arrests terrorist affiliated with TTP

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) Karachi on Thursday claimed to have arrested a terrorist affiliated with banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), recovered a hand grenade and an unlicensed pistol with bullets from his possession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) Karachi on Thursday claimed to have arrested a terrorist affiliated with banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), recovered a hand grenade and an unlicensed pistol with bullets from his possession.

The arrested terrorist was identified as Muhammad Ayoub alias Babar s/o Lal Khan, according to an official.

Arrested Ayoub was nominated in number of cases registered against him at different police stations for his involvement in murders and other crimes.

Further investigations were underway.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Terrorist Police From

Recent Stories

Lahore, Karachi to host PSL 6th edition next year ..

23 minutes ago

Casillas joins Ronaldo and Lewandowski on list of ..

43 minutes ago

Asif Ali Zardari invites JUI-F Chief to Gharhi Khu ..

49 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,311 new COVID-19 cases, 1,495 reco ..

1 hour ago

China Closely Following Russia's Progress in Clini ..

5 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton crop

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.