SIU arrests terrorist affiliated with TTP

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) Karachi on Thursday claimed to have arrested a terrorist affiliated with banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), recovered a hand grenade and an unlicensed pistol with bullets from his possession.

The arrested terrorist was identified as Muhammad Ayoub alias Babar s/o Lal Khan, according to an official.

Arrested Ayoub was nominated in number of cases registered against him at different police stations for his involvement in murders and other crimes.

Further investigations were underway.