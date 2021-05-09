UrduPoint.com
SIU Arrests Three For Demanding Extortion From Businessman's Son

Umer Jamshaid 20 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 02:40 PM

SIU arrests three for demanding extortion from businessman's son

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :Special Investigation Unit (SIU) Karachi Sunday announced arresting three extortionists and recovered illegal arms and a stolen motorcycle from their possession.

Arrested identified as Muhammad Wasim alias Danish s/o Mohammad Akram, Naveed alias Billa s/o Abdul Rasheed and Suleman alias Makhi s/o Mohammad Yousuf Rajput had demanded an extortion of Rs. 5 million from son of a businessman, by giving a chit in April, according to SSP SIU Capt. (Retd.) Haider Raza.

The accused after handing over extortion chit, also did aerial firing outside the house of businessman, CCTV of the incident also went viral over social media.

Case of the incident was registered at Liaquatabad police station and was being investigated by SIU.

The SIU arrested the said three extortionists from Super Market, Liaquatabad, and recovered of 3 unlicensed pistols and a motorcycle bearing registration number CG-125 stolen from limits of Liaquatabad area.

During initial interrogation arrested accused disclosed their involvement in number of robberies, street crimes and extortion.

Further investigations were underway.

