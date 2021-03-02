SIU arrests three members of street criminal gang

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Sindh Police Tuesday arrested three members of a street criminal gang from service road near Rehmania Masjid Sector 11-G, New Karachi with recovery of three unlicensed pistols and a motorcycle.

The accused, arrested on a tip off, were identified as Meer Hassan s/o Meer Khan, Abdullah s/o Bashir Ahmed and Maqsood Ali s/o Abdul Kareem, according to an official.

Arrested accused disclosed their involvement in number of robberies and street crimes. They used to target and rob the citizens who withdrew cash from banks and ATMs. They also hold criminal record.

Cases had been registered and further investigations were underway.