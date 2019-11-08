SIU arrests three suspects from Hyderi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :Specialized Investigation Unit (SIU), of Sindh police has busted a gang of three accused from Hyderi area North Nazimabad here while they were reportedly planning to snatch cash from people, said police sources on Friday.

He said that the accused are identified as Khadim Hussain alias Liaquat Ali son of Shah Nawaz, Muhammad Sohail son of Muhammad Hussain and Muhammad Ali Shah son of Muhammad Arif Shah.

The police have recovered three pistols and live rounds from the possession of accused.

The accused are nominated in the cases registered with Ferozabad, Baloch Colony, Shahrah-e-Noor Jahan, AVLC, Preedy, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Aziz Bhatti, Gulbahar, Joharabad, Jamshed Quarters and Khuwaja Ajmer Nagri police stations.

The accused persons have also disclosed their involvement in various other incidents of robberies in the limits of Sachal and Model Colony police stations.

The Station House Officers (SHOs) of the police stations are also directed to interrogate the accused persons.