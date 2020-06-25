SIU arrests three wanted accused

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :The Special Investigation Unit Karachi in a intelligence based targeted operation on Thursday arrested three accused wanted to police from Korangi Industrial Area.

The accused Muhammad Faisal alias Chitta s/o Muhammad Fareed, Muhammad Shakeel alias Kala s/o Islamuddin and Muhammad islam s/o Abdul Rasheed confessed killing of Major Mushtaq near Korangi in January this year.

A case was registered at Korangi Industrial Area police station. The SIU also recovered murder weapon, said a news release.

They also confessed their involvement in number of robberies in various parts of the city during initial interrogation.

Further investigations against arrested are underway.