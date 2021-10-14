SIU arrests two drug peddlers, their ring-leader manages to flee

Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Sindh Police Thursday arrested two of drug peddler gang while their ring leader managed to escape from the scene

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Sindh Police Thursday arrested two of drug peddler gang while their ring leader managed to escape from the scene.

According to SSP SIU Arif Aziz, the SIU conducted an action in Sultanabad area and arrested Muhammad islam and Sarbaz alias Spain and recovered arms and drugs from their possession.

The police recovered 1040 grams hashish and a 9mm pistol. Over 100 grams of heroin was also recovered from the spot which belonging to accused Naseer alias Nasir who managed to flee from the scene.

Absconding accused Naseer alias Nasir runs a drug network within the areas of Sultanabad and City Colony near City Station and leads the local drug peddlers.

Cases have been registered against arrested and further investigations are underway.